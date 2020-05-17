Ablah, my sleepless night I've failed to convince you, In a million ways I've perceived your beauty Open like petals My strength always wanes To flee your sweet temptations
My feelings you doubt Or confused you are; That such purity of confessions Placed darts in your heart That you enquire whether love or lust
The love that lasts Oftentimes a progeny of lust That loves, Both dance in tandem To the pulse of the heartbeat
Broken I am Not to be even your two My first you were too, Swear, I did Never to aim at brides Now constricted I am Yet this cannot just end For wishes never build castles, Worthy it is To lose heaven But gain your paradise
Ding dong! Certainly, we must meet to exit Not just to extinguish But to plant On your marshy meadow
Love and Lust, all in One (Nii writes back to Ablah)
Ablah, my sleepless night
I've failed to convince you,
In a million ways
I've perceived your beauty
Open like petals
My strength always wanes
To flee your sweet temptations
My feelings you doubt
Or confused you are;
That such purity of confessions
Placed darts in your heart
That you enquire whether love or lust
The love that lasts
Oftentimes a progeny of lust
That loves,
Both dance in tandem
To the pulse of the heartbeat
Broken I am
Not to be even your two
My first you were too,
Swear, I did
Never to aim at brides
Now constricted I am
Yet this cannot just end
For wishes never build castles,
Worthy it is
To lose heaven
But gain your paradise
Ding dong!
Certainly, we must meet to exit
Not just to extinguish
But to plant
On your marshy meadow
Still a taboo, still sweet!
Nii Okai, No more perturbed
Authored by: Richard Bansah 17th May, 2020