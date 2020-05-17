Love and Lust, all in One (Nii writes back to Ablah)

Ablah, my sleepless night

I've failed to convince you,

In a million ways

I've perceived your beauty

Open like petals

My strength always wanes

To flee your sweet temptations

My feelings you doubt

Or confused you are;

That such purity of confessions

Placed darts in your heart

That you enquire whether love or lust

The love that lasts

Oftentimes a progeny of lust

That loves,

Both dance in tandem

To the pulse of the heartbeat

Broken I am

Not to be even your two

My first you were too,

Swear, I did

Never to aim at brides

Now constricted I am

Yet this cannot just end

For wishes never build castles,

Worthy it is

To lose heaven

But gain your paradise

Ding dong!

Certainly, we must meet to exit

Not just to extinguish

But to plant

On your marshy meadow

Still a taboo, still sweet!

Nii Okai, No more perturbed

Authored by: Richard Bansah 17th May, 2020