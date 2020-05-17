Cows Stopped From Polluting Traditional Water Source In Akatsi South

The Lawui communities in the Akatsi South constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana made up of more than 2000 inhabitants mainly farmers, continue to drink from unclean wells and other traditional sources of water with its associated water-borne diseases.

The Assemblymember and the residents in the Wute Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Constituency have appealed for boreholes to improve the water and sanitation situation in the communities.

According to Hon. Wisdom Akpabli, the Assemblymember of the Area one of the boreholes serving over 2000 people in the Area can only produce an average of 30 buckets of water a day and the other which could also not run throughout the day were not tasty for a drink and so community members had to rely on the 30 years old unclean dugout for survival.

Meanwhile, these water sources were not protected and so waste and other human excreta from upstream easily made its way into such sources of drinking water with its resultant health implications.

He again appealed to civil society and non-governmental organisations, corporate institutions and philanthropists to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of his communities to improve on water and sanitation in the area before things get out of hand.

He said the communities also lacked electricity while road networks connecting them were extremely deplorable and required re-graveling to facilitate the movements of people and their economic activities.