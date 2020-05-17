CSP Initiative: Phase 3 Organized At Zujun Cemetery Zone

As Ghana continues to record cases of the Corona Virus spread, Infinite Research Institute rolled out Phase 3 of its Campaign and Sensitization Programme at the Cemetery Zone of Zujun in the Tamale Metropolis.

The Organization was glad to receive support from HAMdex (A company that produces alcoholic base hand Sensitizers in Accra) as well as support by Mr. Abdul Hamid Inusah Fuseini (JB) to facilitate the activities of the Organization in its fight of the pandemic.

The Phase 3 of the Campaign and Sensitization Programme Initiative was championed by targeting the cemetery Zones in the Metropolis.

A clear observation made by the Organization through its research team embarked on a data collection at the locality revealed that they have been neglected by Authorities in the provision of PPEs as well as Soap, hand Sensitizers, nose Masks and veronica buckets.

It is against this Background that the Organization embarked on the Phase 3 of the initiative at the proposed location. The Organization whiles creating the awareness on the spread of the virus at the Cemetery Zone distributed items such as hand Sensitizers, Nose Masks and liquid soaps to residents at the locality.

Speaking to residents at locality, one of the care takers of the cemetery indicated that, they don't have the needed protective equipment to aid them in the burial process in times of the pandemic. They were however, excited that the Organization has extended support in its small way to support residents at the locality.