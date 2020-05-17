ModernGhanalogo

COVID-19: Cases Hit 5,735

By News Desk
Some 97 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number to 5,735.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, May 16.

One more person has died bringing the total death toll to 29.

Meanwhile, 294 more persons have recovered also bringing the number of recoveries to 1,754.

