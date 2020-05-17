Coronavirus Can Survive On A Stainless Steel For Two To Three Days — Says Dr. David Larbi Simpong

An Experimental Pathologist and Lecturer in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the University of Cape Coast has asserted that the Covid-19 virus has the ability to survive on stainless steel for two to three days.

He added that the virus can also survive on cardboards for 24 hours, copper for up to 4 hours and also suspend in the air for up to three hours. "For this reason I advise that it is very necessary for all Ghanaians to wear their nose mask and wash their hands regularly as directed by the president".

"We should also take the opportunity to teach our children how to wear a nose mask" he added.

He further stated that "every citizen must have at least two nose mask and wear them periodically.

He averred that, the above "factors might have contributed to our high cases since most of us are not aware of the dynamic of the virus".

The experimental pathologist continued that the other sources of infection of coronavirus are through blood, faeces and respiratory droplets but was quick to add that since the disease is new most of the issues raised are hypothesised and that people should rather interrogate claims rather than harsh condemnation of such issues.

Dr. David Simpong was speaking to D. C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central's 'Centre Stage' today Saturday 16th May, 2020.

Responding to whether Lockdown can help stop coronavirus spread, Dr. David Simpong opined that, there is no research to support such a claim. "There are countries in Europe that did Lockdown but their coronavirus cases have still gone up and as such Lockdown should be done on case-by-case basis".

In explaining as to whether dead bodies can be infectious, the experimental pathologist explained that he has researched from the World Health Organization (WHO), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the International Committee of the Red Cross, and that to date there is no evidence that persons can be infected when exposed to dead bodies of codvid-19 but was quick to add that "in my view since we don't understand entirely the pathogenesis of the virus, it is possible for one to get infected from dead bodies".

He admonished that based on this understanding mortuary attendants well-being should be prioritized.

Dr. Larbi Simpong further advised that irrespective of the potential infectious nature of the disease, we should avoid hasty disposal of coronavirus dead bodies and that "we should respect the dignity of the dead, their families, culture and religious traditions of people who have lost their lives to Covid-19."

When asked whether coronavirus was airborne based on the fact he had earlier posited that the virus can last in the air for 3 hours, Dr. David Larbi Simpong explained that there is mixed interpretation on that matter and it requires further interrogation to substantiate such claim.

In ending the discussion, the Experimental Pathologist cautioned all Ghanaians to be careful because the virus is real. "All of us should adhere to the safety protocols, desist from curiosity and uphold discipline in order to win the coronavirus fight."