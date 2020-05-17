COVID-19: Ghana Recoveries Increases To 1,754

Ghana's COVD-19 recoveries has increased to 1,754, according to the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, May 16.

Meanwhile, some 97 more people have tested positive for the virus.

This brings to 5,735 the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the country.

One more person who tested positive for the virus has also died, bringing to 29 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.

More soon…

— citinewsroom