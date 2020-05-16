Health Ministry Announces Recruitent Of Medical Officers

Listen to article

The Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for qualified medical officers.

A public announcement signed by the Chief Director of the Health Ministry, Nana Kwabena Adjei Mensah, said “recruitment into the Service will commence on Wednesday 20th May 2020 at 12.00 pm.”

It further directed medical officers who have completed their house jobs and are permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council as at 2nd March 2020, to formally apply on the ministry’s website.

“Qualified medical officers are to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online

application portal by logging onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry. ”

The deadline for submission of application, the announcement said, is Wednesday 27 May 2020 at 6.00 pm.

—Daily Guide