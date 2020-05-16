Covid-19: GHS Give Details Of 28 Persons Who Died

The list which was provided in the latest COVID-19 update gave the underlying health conditions responsible for their death.

Although the list did not mention the names of the victims, their ages and gender were provided in a tabular format.

The data showed that the majority of the patients who succumbed in the battle against COVID-19 had Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Asthma and Liver diseases.

Three persons on the list, however, died without any underlying health conditions.

The three are a 9-year old, 32-year-old and 20-year-old who are 2nd, 12th and 23rd on the list.

Seventeen (17) of the victims, representing 61per cent of the number were males with the remaining 11 (39 per cent) being females.

Twelve (12) persons on the list representing 43 per cent of the total fatalities were above 60 years, persons who were from ages 30 to 60 years were 12 in number, representing another 43 per cent.

The remaining four victims which constituted 14 per cent of the mortality were below 30 years.

Twenty (20) of the deaths were from the Greater Accra Region, five from Ashanti Region, two from Upper East Region and one from North East Region.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 108 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 5,638, and 1,460 recoveries.

—GNA