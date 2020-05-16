Residents Commend Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly MCE For Non-Partisan Sharing Of Gov't Relief Items

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly has distributed food items to 5000 aged in the municipality in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The items include rice, sardines, cooking oil, loaves of bread, soft drinks, eggs, among others.

The assembly for some days now has been busy distributing food items to the vulnerable in the municipality as part of government's agenda to provide for the vulnerable in communities during this covid-19 hardship.

Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Hajia Salma Mohammed Sanni Adam Kuta said government through Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly is targeting to feed over 5000 aged and vulnerable as this marks the first phase of the exercise.

She urged indigenes of the district to adhere to the ban on social gathering and distance themselves socially.

She admonishes them to wash and sanitize their hands regularly against the virus.

“We must continue to observe the nose mask protocol and all other health advice provided by experts to reduce the risk of contracting the disease,” she stressed.

Beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the gesture and seek for God's guidance and protection for President Akufo- Addo and all his appointees.

The beneficiaries also stated that they were happy to have received these items without any political favouritism.