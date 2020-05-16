GNPC Boss Happy With Progress As He Tours Infectious Disease Isolation And Treatment Centre

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, has praised the fast pace of work on the 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

The GNPC contributed one million dollars to the estimated project cost of $4.5 million.

Speaking after a tour of the project site, Dr. Sarpong expressed his delight that the corporation’s contribution is yielding a meaningful, long-lasting benefit – a facility that will soon become a key part of the nation’s battle against Covid-19.

The facility is expected to be ready for use by the end of May, with workers striving day and night to meet that deadline. When completed it will serve as the main treatment facility for critically ill Covid-19 patients in Ghana.

Dr. Sarpong was full of praise for the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund (GCPS-Fund], which initiated the project in support of the government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I will say that a massive amount of work has been done. They [GCPS-Fund] have demonstrated the private sector efficiency,” he said. “They are going to deliver a superior product and I think that you can’t take it away from them.”

Dr. Sarpong also applauded the workers on site for their efforts to ensure that the project is delivered on time.

He appealed to companies and organizations to donate to the project as well as the three similar facilities that are envisaged to be constructed in Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi.

A member of the board of directors of GNPC, Yaw Kyei, who was in Dr. Sarpong’s entourage, indicated his willingness to become an ambassador in soliciting for funds for the construction of the infectious disease isolation and treatment facilities.

“I’m so impressed with what I’ve seen so far,” Mr. Kyei said. “With what I’ve seen, I hope to convince my co-board members to get along and even do more. It’s so brilliant and wonderful. With what I’ve seen, I’ve decided to be an ambassador to talk to colleagues and other organizations that I am well-acquainted with to come out and help.”

Watch video here: