Covid-19: Bibiani Traders Refuse To Observe Protocols After Several Education, Warnings

The move, according to the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr Sahib M. Abdul Rahman, who led the team, on an inspection was to ascertain how the market women were adhering to government preventive protocols and also to ensure that social distancing was observed in the daily market activities.

He pointed out that those who flouted the order had their goods confiscated to serve as deterrent.

According to him, more than ten market women and other businessmen who flouted the order of social and physical distancing had their goods such as canned drinks, food stuff and mobile phone accessories, running into hundreds of Ghana cedis confiscated.

He hinted that, the monitoring team would extend the exercise to areas like Tanoso, Anhwiaso, Awaso and Sefwi Bekwi among others, to enforce the wearing of nose masks, hand washing with soap under running water and physical distancing.

Mr Rahman was hopeful that regular visits to the various markets within the Municipality would go a long way to compel the market women to comply with the laid down protocols to protect themselves from being infected with COVID-19.

He said military personnel would soon be engaged to beef up security in the Municipality to deal with market women who refused to comply with government protocols, so as to curb the spread of the virus in the Municipality.

---GNA