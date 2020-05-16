Nurses And Midwives Association Searches For Twerking Nurse In A Video

Listen to article

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) says while it is not clear who the individual is and whether she is a nurse, the Association strongly disapproved of such capers by Nurses and Midwives.

The Association says it regards the twerking in a professional uniform as unacceptable conduct and a disgrace to the noble profession.

“Such practices do not reflect the ethics, etiquette and standards of our professions and therefore the GRNMA vehemently disassociates itself from the video,” the Association said in a statement signed by its President Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo.

The statement directed the leadership of the GRNMA in all districts and regional executives as well as the general membership to assist in the identification of the said “nurse" if indeed she is one, and provide the Head Office with any information that can assist in investigation by contacting the GRNMA National Public Relation Officers.

“Nursing and Midwifery are noble professions and as such all Nurses and Midwives in Ghana are advised to desist from such unacceptable behaviour especially when in uniform in order to protect the dignity of the profession,” it added.

---GNA