Okoe-Boye Warns Against Stigmatisation Of Covid-19 Patients

A Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Okoe-Boye said the government was taking the necessary measures to contain the spread of the disease and the citizens needed to complement those efforts by exhibiting the 'Ghanaian culture' by welcoming and encouraging those who recover but not the opposite.

“It is disheartening and sad that some people are agitating against the use of some facilities as isolation centre. If their relatives contract the virus where do they expect the government to isolate them,” he questioned.

He urged the public to desist from engaging in such acts and also encourage them to observe the preventive measures to decrease their risk of contracting the virus.

Mr Okoe-Boye, said this when he took delivery of medical supplies worth $400,000.00 donated by Chinese private and public companies operating in Ghana.

The supplies, which were coordinated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, contain personal protection equipment and medical facilities including N95 face masks, medical protective suits, goggles, gloves, thermometers, and ventilators.

Mr Okoe-Boye, thanked the donors and said it would augment government supply especially to the frontline workers as the nation continue to record cases in other regions.

He said the PPE was particularly crucial because frontline health workers needed it most to stay safe while helping to save lives.

He stated that the current infection rates which were three out of 1000 person were lower compared to some developed countries.

Presenting the items, Mr Charles Wiredu, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said the Ministry together with its missions abroad continue to mobilise resources to support the government fight against COIVID-19.

He said all its efforts were to support the government's measures and interventions intended to achieve five strategic objectives.

They are limiting and stopping the importation of the virus, detecting and containing the spread of the virus, enhance contact tracing and testing of the virus,

The rest are caring for the sick, minimizing the impact on economic and social lives, and boosting domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance.

---GNA