Prestea Huni-valley MP Donate Infrared Thermometers To Boost Covid-19 Fight

With one of the prime early symptoms of Covid-19 being a fever or high body temperature of 38C or more, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs). and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art has donated 15 non-contact infrared thermometers to the Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for onward distribution to major public institutions to boost the fight against the pandemic.

The move shows how the MP is aiming to mitigate the major health risks facing constituents since the ability to quickly, easily and safely measure people's temperature can be used to help detect early cases of the pandemic which is a key factor in reducing the spread.

Since the outbreak, the Municipal NADMO Director has been working with the MP to sensitize, educate and distribute Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to her constituents.

The Organisation headed by Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah throughout the week assisted in the distribution of the thermometers and nose masks to authorities of public institutions which included markets, lorry stations, police stations and other individuals.

The NADMO Director as part of a wider testing and management process in the area tested the commercial drivers including taxi and tricycle (Praghya) with non-contact infrared thermometer provided by the Member of Parliament.

He noted the importance of the Testing exercise measures are meant to uphold public safety and to assure members of the public that drivers picking them up and commercial vehicles are safe to ride.

Distributing the protective items to market women and commercial drivers at Bogoso, Abosso, Huni - Valley and Damang. Mr Yankah, entreated them to continue to ensure the precautionary measures are being adhered to fight against COVID-19, such as the social distancing, regular handwashing under running water with soap for at least 20 to 30 minutes, using of tissue when coughing or if you don't have cough using your elbow, avoid touching of face and nose when your hands are not clean, use of nose mask which has become mandatory and finally stay home if they have nothing essential to do in town.

He also advised drivers to clean and disinfect their vehicles more often and also drive with their windows down if their passengers have flu-like symptoms.

The NADMO Director further urged the drivers and market women to rally behind the MP as she continues to commit significant resources to complement the national effort to fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah emphasized his outfit will continue to coordinate with institutions and stakeholders like Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Nananom and the Municipal Health Directorate to intensify public education on COVID-19 pandemic.