Govt Prioritises Accommodation For Armed Forces Personnel – Major Derrick Oduro

The government says it prioritizes the accommodation of staff of the Ghana Armed Forces as part of the overall welfare package for them.

According to the government, several infrastructural projects are at various stages of completion to ease the accommodation challenges of personnel.

Deputy Minister for Defence, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd) said conscious efforts have been made by the government to reduce the number of personnel who commute to the barracks daily for official duties.

He was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Transit Quarters for Other Ranks by the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The provision of decent accommodation for troops is necessary for effective administration in the Ghana Armed Forces. Government through the Military High Command has taken several steps towards improving the state of accommodation of the Armed Forces. These steps have gone a long way in solving the problem of accommodation deficits and reliving troops from the stress of commuting from outside the barracks to work. Government through my Ministry will continue to make troop accommodation a priority as parts of efforts at improving the general welfare of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces”, he said.

---citinewsroom