Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Now At 5,445 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria now stand at 5,445. This was after the country reported some 288 new confirmed cases on May 15. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known in a tweet. It says 1,320 persons have been discharged and that the death toll now stands at 171. Below is a Breakdown of new cases179-Lagos20-Kaduna15-Katsina15-Jigawa13-Borno11-Ogun8-Kano7-FCT4-Niger4-Ekiti3-Oyo3-Delta3-Bauchi2-Kwara1-Edo---Daily Guide
