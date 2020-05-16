Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Now At 5,445

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria now stand at 5,445.

This was after the country reported some 288 new confirmed cases on May 15.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known in a tweet.

It says 1,320 persons have been discharged and that the death toll now stands at 171.

Below is a Breakdown of new cases

179-Lagos

20-Kaduna

15-Katsina

15-Jigawa

13-Borno

11-Ogun

8-Kano

7-FCT

4-Niger

4-Ekiti

3-Oyo

3-Delta

3-Bauchi

2-Kwara

1-Edo

---Daily Guide