16.05.2020

COVID-19: Cases Hit 5,638; Deaths At 28

By News Desk
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Some 108 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number to 5,638.

Four more persons have also died, bringing the death toll to 28.

The good news that 786 new recoveries bringing the total number to 1,460 recoveries.

The Ghana Health Service website has published.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,248

Ashanti Region – 798

Central Region – 210

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 87

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 34

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

