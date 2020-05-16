COVID-19: Cases Hit 5,638; Deaths At 28 By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Some 108 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number to 5,638. Four more persons have also died, bringing the death toll to 28. The good news that 786 new recoveries bringing the total number to 1,460 recoveries. The Ghana Health Service website has published.Regional Breakdown Greater Accra Region – 4,248Ashanti Region – 798Central Region – 210Eastern Region – 99Western Region – 87Western North Region – 57Volta Region – 34Northern Region – 31Oti Region – 26Upper East Region – 26Upper West Region – 21North East Region – 2Bono Region – 1Savannah Region – 0Ahafo Region – 0Bono East Region – 0
