COVID-19: Ghana's Recoveries Increased To 1,460

Ghana's COVD-19 recoveries has increased to 1,450. Meanwhile, 108 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number to 5,638. Four more persons have also died, bringing the death toll to 28. The good news that 786 new recoveries bringing the total number to 1,460 recoveries. The Ghana Health Service website has published.
