EC Accuses NDC Of Peddling Falsehood To Tarnish Its Image

The Electoral Commission (EC) is accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of peddling falsehood to tarnish its image in the eyes of the public in relation to its decision to compile a new voter’s register.

During a press conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo accused the EC of Conspiring with the National Identification Authority (NIA) and the government to rig the 2020 General Elections.

According to him, the exclusion of the Voter ID card as a form of identification during the upcoming registration exercise is to suppress votes as part of a ploy to keep President Nana Addo in power after the elections.

In a response to that press conference, the Electoral Commission says all those accusations are calculated attempts by the main opposition party to tarnish its image.

“The Electoral Commission is not oblivious of the calculated attempts by the NDC to repeatedly peddle untruths and falsehoods aimed at tarnishing its image and causing disaffection for it.

“It is impossible for the Commission to conspire with any political party or institution as being speculated by Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and the NDC since the electoral processes remain transparent at all levels”, a press statement from the EC signed by its Acting Director of Public Relations, Mrs. Sylvia Annor has said.

On the allegation of excluding the national ID as a form of identification in the upcoming registration, the EC explained: “An applicant who does not have the Ghana card or Passport may resort to obtaining two (2) guarantors to facilitate their registration and therefore, the exclusion of the Voter ID card as a requirement will not lead to suppression of votes”.

“Moreover, the new CI, if passed by parliament, will afford guarantors the opportunity to guarantee for upwards of ten (10) applicants instead of five (5) as stipulated in the current CI. This makes it possible for applicants without Ghana card and passports to also register”.

The Electoral Commission further stressed that it is committed to overseeing free, fair, and credible Presidential and Parliamentary Elections on December 7, 2020, as mandated by law.

Full statement from the EC below: