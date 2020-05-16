Covid-19: 19 Faces Court For Flouting Public Restrictions Order

An Accra Circuit Court on Friday granted a GHC30,000.00 bail with two sureties to each of the 19 persons for breaking the Public Restrictions Order meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The accused made up of nine Nigerians and 10 Ghanaians pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit failing to comply with Restrictions Imposed: Contrary to Section 23(1) of The Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), Paragraph 1(1) (A) (Vii) of E.I 64 and breaching the Imposition of Restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

The Court presided over by Rosemary Dotsu also ordered the Nigerians to deposit their passports with the Court’s Registry.

They will make their next appearance on June 9, 2020.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Martin Acheampong said on May 12, 2020, the Baatsonaa Divisional Police arrested the accused who were partying at a location in Cambodia near the Baatsonaa Spintex road, a suburb of Accra in violation of the restrictions imposed on social gatherings.

He said they were engaged in close contacts, socializing, feasting and making merry, in disregard for the restrictions imposed by law on public gatherings including private parties currently in force on such activities to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prosecution said the Baatsonaa Police consequently arrested 19 of them, whilst the rest escaped.

He said investigations revealed that one of the accused organized the birthday party for his girlfriend and sent invitation through social media for the others to attend.

—GNA