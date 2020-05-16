Togbe Afede XIV Donates Food Items To Chief Imam

The food items include bags of rice, sugar among other food stuff, and drinks for the celebration.

Abdul Rahman Issaka, Board Member of Pioneer Kitchen Ware, and Alhaji Moro Braimah Amadu "Akanbi" Board Member of Hearts of Oak presented the items on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV at the residence of Chief Iman.

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration comes of next week but would be done at our various homes due to the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

—GNA