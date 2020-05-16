ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.05.2020 General News

Togbe Afede XIV Donates Food Items To Chief Imam

By News Desk
Togbe Afede XIV Donates Food Items To Chief Imam
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The food items include bags of rice, sugar among other food stuff, and drinks for the celebration.

Abdul Rahman Issaka, Board Member of Pioneer Kitchen Ware, and Alhaji Moro Braimah Amadu "Akanbi" Board Member of Hearts of Oak presented the items on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV at the residence of Chief Iman.

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration comes of next week but would be done at our various homes due to the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

—GNA

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Cases Hit 5,638; Deaths At 28
6 minutes ago

COVID-19: Ghana’s Recoveries Increased To 1,460
6 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line