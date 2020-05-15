Covid-19: Runaway Patient From Obuasi Found At Derma

The man in question was among several people whose samples were taken through contact tracing at Obuasi in early April but vanished to Derma for a family visit.

Mr. Collins Offinam Takyi, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) confirmed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He said some of the residents might panic because the man had stayed in the area for about three weeks but they did not know that his samples had been taken for testing.

Mr. Takyi assured contact tracing of the patient had started by the Tano South Municipal Health Directorate and samples of about 50 people, now under quarantine had already been taken for testing.

He added the Health Directorate was waiting for the results, whilst more contact tracing was being done for further testing.

Mr. Takyi stated the patient was currently at the Techimantia Polyclinic COVID-19 Centre for treatment but in a stable condition.

He explained that pragmatic measures were being taken by the Health Directorate and the Assembly to contain the spread of the virus in the Municipality and the region at large.

Mr. Takyi urged the people to remain calm and religiously abide by the restrictions of no social gathering, follow hygienic protocols of regular handwashing with soap under running water whilst wearing nose mask and ensuring social and physical distancing.

