COVID-19: Health Expert Proposes Compulsory Mass Testing In High Risk Companies, Public Places

"We have reached a stage where it has become very critical for the government to institute compulsory mass testing for the COVID-19, especially at ‘high risk’ companies and market places amid the government’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus," this is the urgent call coming from Public Health and Development Consultant, Mavis Ama Frimpong.

She believes such places have been epicenters for the spread of the virus in recent times yet overlooked.

The former Eastern Regional Minister and an aspiring NDC MP for Abirem constituency commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for an “incredible” job during this pandemic but noted that “more needs to be done.”

“Government is still on contact tracing and testing but we have to focus on mass testing. Some companies and market places are now high-risk centers. Public transport drivers should not also be left out. At least random testing on them should be done,” he said in an interview with a Koforidua-based radio station.

Adding that “More people are been infected with the virus from companies and public places. The government must act quickly with mass testing to avoid higher cases in the country.

Stigma

Mavis Ama Frimpong also condemned stigmatization on persons living with the virus.

According to her “such behavior doesn’t encourage people with the virus to go for testing. They will rather prefer to live with it normally than going to the hospital. We must stop the stigmatization.”

“Employers must to also terminate contracts of persons with the virus,” she noted.

Ghana's COVID-19 Case Count Now 5,530; 674 Recoveries, 24 Deaths

Ghana's confirmed cases of the Coronavirus is now 5,530, according to the Ghana Health Service.

This is an increase of 122 positive cases since the last update on Wednesday, May 13.

There have been 57 new cases in the Greater Accra Region, 62 new cases in the Ashanti Region, two new cases in the Central Region, and one in the Western North Region.

The death count still stands at 24 with the death to positivity rate standing at 0.43 percent, Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, noted at a press briefing on Thursday morning.

Regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 4,204

Ashanti Region - 788

Central Region - 194

Eastern Region - 99

Western Region - 61

Western North Region - 57

Volta Region - 34

Upper East Region - 26

Oti Region - 24

Upper West Region - 21

Northern Region - 19

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0

