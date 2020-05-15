Chiefs, Market Women And GPRTU Commend Vivo-Energy For Water Storage Facilities

The installation of the water storage facilities would ensure regular supply of water for handwashing towards the fight against COVID-19 in the Eastern region.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi, expressed his appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana and its retailers for the timely intervention at the markets and lorry parks to combat corona virus from Koforidua and its environs, when he cut the tape to inaugurate the project.

The initiative formed part of Vivo Energy Ghana's Retailer Sustainability Programme, launched to support the fight against COVID-19 in various retail communities.

Other items donated to the central market and lorry parks included; boxes of hand washing soaps, tissue paper, nose masks, hand sanitizers and four foot-operated handwashing facility to encourage regular handwashing in these densely populated areas.

The team also donated infrared temperature guns to the New Juabeng Municipal Assembly.

The Retailer Sustainability Programme forms part of Vivo Energy Ghana's comprehensive programme on COVID-19 prevention being rolled-out to complement the government's efforts in combating the virus from Ghana and ensuring the decentralization of support to local communities.

“The gesture is timely and I must commend Vivo Energy Ghana and its retailers who operate under the Shell brand for the intervention. I am very hopeful that this support will help curb the spread of the virus among residents and commuters who use the lorry parks. I want to urge everyone to use the facilities anytime they visit these places to reduce the cases in the region”, he advised.

Nana Ama Bonsu, the Market Queen of the Koforidua Central Market, said the installation of the water storage tanks would help solve the water challenges at the market, especially during the period, where water was an essential element in the prevention of COVID-19.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr. Johnson Kyereh, lauded Vivo Energy for the kind gesture and charged his members to continue to patronise Shell's quality fuels and engine oils to support the company's initiative.

Commenting on the programme, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara, reiterated the company's commitment to supporting the government's efforts against the virus to ultimately bring life to normal.

“As an energy company, we care about our people, customers and communities and believe that the Vivo Energy Retailer Sustainability Programme will help to reach, protect and minimize the impact of this life-threatening virus on people, especially those in our rural communities”, he said.

He further urged the beneficiaries to use the items for its intended purpose, while observing the safety protocols and the President's directives on social distancing and wearing of nose masks.

Since the launch of the Retailer Sustainability Programme, various government institutions have benefitted from it.

They include the National Commission for Civic Education and Effiankwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Regional, Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region, Kenyasi Health Centre and Ahinsan Camp Prison in the Ashanti Region.

---GNA