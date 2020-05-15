Standards Authority Certifies Locally-Made Sanitizing Tunnel

The M240-5 sanitizing tunnel was assembled by Adventure Trail Company Limited (ATLC), a Construction and Engineering Company, and features a five-nozzle beam sensor design.

It works by spraying disinfectant solutions on people thereby killing bacteria and other susceptible pathogens that may be on their bodies and clothes.

Once people enter the sanitizing tunnel, the sensor-activated nozzles in the chamber are initiated and sprayed on with the sanitation solution, thereby disinfecting their person and belongings and eliminating up to 99 percent of viruses and bacteria.

The World Health Organisation recommends that the highest antimicrobial efficacy can be achieved with tunnels with an alcohol content of 60-85 percent.

The M240-5 Sanitizing Tunnel has a spray system containing atomized liquid spray with 63 percent alcohol.

Mr Daniel Vincent Arthur, Head of Engineering, said the sanitizing tunnel was tested and conformed to three national and international standards, including; Household and similar electrical appliance safety (GS IEC 60730) and the Automatic electrical controls for household and similar use.

He said the product ticked all the standards required.

Presenting the certification to Mr Elie Abou Jaoude, the Chief Executive officer of ATCL, Mr Clifford Frimpong, Director of Physical Science Directorate, praised the ingenuity of Ghanaians during the time of crisis.

He said the sanitizing tunnel was suitable for the airports, shops and offices and public places for people to be sanitized as they entered and Ghana would be a safer place for all.

Mr Frimpong pledged the support of the GSA to Ghanaians that came out with inventions, adding that the Authority was ready to back industry to ensure that the country's economy grows.

Commenting Mr Jaoude lauded the assistance from the GSA and expressed the hope that the sanitizing tunnel would go a long way to help protect people from COVID-19.

Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director-General of the GSA, said the use of the sanitizing tunnel is in addition to the observance of the various hygienic protocols, such as washing of hands.

Sanitising Tunnels are common in China, Japan, India and South Korea, where they have been deployed in public places.

---GNA