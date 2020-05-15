Freddie Blay Donates 100 Bags Of Cement For Esiama Police Barracks Project

The ruling NPP National Charman Freddie Blay has called on individuals and corporate society to make the security of the District their topmost priority to pave the way for development.

Mr Blay said this when he donated 100 bags of cement out of 400 bags he pledged the Esiama Police Command towards the completion of a-10 million Ghana Cedis accommodation facility for police personnel at Esiama.

Donating on behalf of Mr. Blay, the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Samuel Akainyah said the donation followed an appeal made by the police command and assured them that Mr. Blay would soon deliver the remaining 300 bags of cement.

He said the Constituency Executives were in constant talks with Mr Blay to impress upon him to do more for the Esiama police command.

Receiving the cement, the Esiama Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dodzi Hlodzi said upon assumption of office two months ago, he appealed to personnel at the command to contribute towards the construction of the barracks since the command had no barracks.

He announced that so far the personnel have contributed 115 bags of cement towards the project.

ACP Hlodzi thanked Mr Blay and the NPP Executives for the swift response to their plight and appealed to public-spirited individuals and corporate societies in the Nzema area and Ghana at large to donate generously towards the project.

