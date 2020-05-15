Dormaa Central Assembly Relocates Traders Over Social Distancing Issues

The affected traders have been moved to two Presbyterian School parks within the centre of Dormaa-Ahenkro as a measure to ensure adherence to social distancing protocol to stem the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

They were split into three groups - meat and fish sellers remained at the main weekly market, vegetables and fruits sellers occupied one of the parks, while the root and tuber types of foodstuff sellers were also stationed at the other park.

Mr Justice Owusu Ansah Pobi, the Environmental Health Officer of the Assembly told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Tuesday at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said some of the relocated traders complained that they did not have sheds as shelters, but authorities had now provided them with canopies in that regard.

Responding to concerns that most of the traders still did not adhere strictly to directives on social and physical distancing and hygiene protocols, Mr Pobi explained that the situation was created by particularly the buyers since two or more traders could encircle a particular trader at time, he added.

The Environmental Health Officer observed that a number of sellers and buyers at the markets had increased because more traders had come from Kumasi after the lockdown.

---GNA