Dansworld Undertakes Disinfection, Fumigation Of Churches And Schools

In response to the Government of Ghana’s call for all to come on board to stop the spread of COVID19, Dansworld Limited has started fumigating and disinfesting churches and schools.

In order to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, it has become important that public places get fumigated and disinfected.

The Ghanaian Cleaning company, Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) has started disinfecting and fumigating various churches and schools as part of its social responsibility. The churches and schools project is being done freely in order for the places not to serve as breeding grounds when people resume.

Indicating the reason why such a project is being taken, the Chief Executive Officer of Dansworld, Mr. Bernard Ntow stated that,

“As we educate people to keep safe, we must also focus on these places that people use to converge there. We must clean and disinfect so that, when the Government finally allows gathering, Ghana will not become like Wuhan, who started recording new cases after they lifted the ban and stated places were safe. Hence, we will be disinfecting and cleaning a number of public places”.

The fumigation, disinfestation, and cleaning have so far taken place at schools such as the Autism Awareness Centre at Kokomlemle and Hope Setters of Community 11, Tema. Regarding the Churches, the company has been to the Life Empowerment Chapel at Sakumono, Makers House Chapel at Kwabenya, and ICGC Calvary Temple at Spintex.

Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) was also responsible for the fumigation of the Western North Region markets which consisted of 89 Markets and also collaborated with Zoomlion to fumigate the Volta Region.

Dansworld International Services Limited is an environmental management company specializing in Facility management services/fumigation.