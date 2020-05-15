[Hot] Anas Drops Video Of Net2 TV Host Kwaku Annan Taking Bribe To Report ‘False‘ News About Him

Listen to article

The host of Net 2 Tv’s ‘the seat’ show Kwaku Annan has been caught in Anas’ Bribe trap.

According to the video, the absence of any substantial proof in the Net2 TV presenter and his boss Kennedy Agyapong‘s accusations necessitated an undercover work into his sudden zeal to destroy the image of Tiger Eye Pi. Anas recounted how a team member who posed as a relative to a man who had been exposed by Anas.

The Host of one of the shows which seek to expose cruel people and ‘fake‘ men of God has also been exposed in what is believed to be a bribery Scandal to give false information about ace investigative Journalist, Anaa Aremeyaw Anas.

In the said Video, Kweku Annan was seen taking money from one ‘Tiger’ to give false information about the Investigative Journalist, Anas, nanansem.com can report.

Justice Kweku Annan said in the video that, he controls Oman FM whiles, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong controls Net 2 so everything they would say about Anas would go viral.

According to him, he has sent Ana’s video and pictures out already, so all that is left is the vital information to add up to the visuals that has already been released

However, the video sighted by mynewgh seems to be just excerpts of what is yet to be released.

--- https://myafricatoday.net/