Covid-19: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded some 193 new cases of coronavirus.

This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, it says Nigeria's confirmed cases are now 5162.

Deaths now stands at 167, with 1180 persons discharged.

Below is a Breakdown of new cases:

58-Lagos

46-Kano

35-Jigawa

12-Yobe

9-FCT

7-Ogun

5-Plateau

5-Gombe

4-Imo

3-Edo

3-Kwara

3-Borno

1-Bauchi

1-Nasarawa

1-Ondo