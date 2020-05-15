ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
15.05.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases

By News Desk
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Nigeria has recorded some 193 new cases of coronavirus.

This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, it says Nigeria's confirmed cases are now 5162.

Deaths now stands at 167, with 1180 persons discharged.

Below is a Breakdown of new cases:

58-Lagos

46-Kano

35-Jigawa

12-Yobe

9-FCT

7-Ogun

5-Plateau

5-Gombe

4-Imo

3-Edo

3-Kwara

3-Borno

1-Bauchi

1-Nasarawa

1-Ondo
