Covid-19: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases
Nigeria has recorded some 193 new cases of coronavirus.
This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet, it says Nigeria's confirmed cases are now 5162.
Deaths now stands at 167, with 1180 persons discharged.
Below is a Breakdown of new cases:
58-Lagos
46-Kano
35-Jigawa
12-Yobe
9-FCT
7-Ogun
5-Plateau
5-Gombe
4-Imo
3-Edo
3-Kwara
3-Borno
1-Bauchi
1-Nasarawa
1-Ondo