The Needy And Vulnerable Receive Support From Catherine Afeku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira (EAG) Constituency of the Western Region, Hon Catherine Ablema Afeku has distributed over five hundred food items to some communities in her constituency.

The items worth thousands of cedis include rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, and other glossaries that were distributed to the aged.

The gesture was in addition to a recent similar exercise embarked on at some parts of her constituency aimed at cushioning the vulnerable during and after the lockdown.

The beneficiary communities include Kegyina, Keyina, Eselenu, and Yedeyesele.

Presenting the items on her behalf, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality, Mr. Frank Okponye reiterated the Mp's commitment and support to all irrespective of their affiliation.

He added that the Mp through her contacts and efforts in putting in place measures that would seek to alleviate and improve the wellbeing of the constituents, this he stressed as the provision of portal drinking water systems to the remote communities in the constituency and other social intervention needs.

He used the exercise to sensitize the beneficiaries on the healthy and safe measures to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus and also distributed some protective items such as nose masks to them.

---EbiamoTVGH