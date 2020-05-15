Listen to article

Time to embrace the rain,

And cause emotions to drain.

Leave thy soul to drench,

And let thy blazing sins quench.

Relax and feel the shower.

Acknowledge God’s power.

Submit thy self for renewal.

Rise beyond all betrayal.

Let the drops hit you.

Be ready for something new.

Here comes the silver lining,

The blessings are rewarding.

Let the rain transform.

And all worries reform.

Let bad fortunes die.

And give thy life a try.

