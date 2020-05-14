Pastor Calls For Strict Measures To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Listen to article

An Associate Pastor at the Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Church at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis Reverend Peter Owusu Mensah has called for the imposition of strict measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, as the number of infections continues to rise sharply.

Rev Peter Mensah speaking on virtual Church Service due to the ban on public gathering monitored by OTEC News’ reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, called for the mandatory wearing of nose mask in markets, on public transport and other public places.

Ghana’s novel coronavirus cases have risen to 5,530 with recoveries also rising to 674. The cases have risen by 122 from the previous figure of 5,408.

The Ashanti region recorded has 788 cases so far. over 400 cases are from Obuasi, the gold-rich town. “Obuasi is now the hottest spot where we have a massive search and identification ongoing. Kumasi Metro, Oforikrom, Kwabre East, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Atwima Kwanwoma, and Ejisu seeing exponential growth of the figures.

A team of experts headed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is currently in Obuasi trying to assess the situation there to subsequently provide an advisory to government.

The death count still stands at 24 with the death to positivity rate standing at 0.43 percent, Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, noted at a press briefing on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Rev. Peter Owusu urged the people to ensure that the social distance protocol is dully followed at all times, saying the virus spread through contact. He called for all to strictly adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols, as a means of fighting COVID-19.

“I want to encourage you to wear a mask wherever you go, as it will help you not to contract the virus, and keep it clean… If you own a business or are providing a service, i.e. a barber, a hairdresser, a tailor, a taxi driver, a trotro driver, and his ‘mate’, a shop keeper, a food seller, please do well to use a mask,” the president advised.

Rev Peter Owusu Mensah, therefore, urged Ghanaians to keep their heads high and not let fear and disillusionment overtake the efforts to overcome the pandemic adding that there was nothing impossible for the Almighty God to do.

He stressed that just as Jesus was with his disciples throughout the storm until he ordered the seas and the wind to be called, Jesus will also continue to be with believers through the coronavirus storm.

“As we go through this period, I want the public to realise that God has always been in charge of human history and even uses difficult moments to manifest His glory,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to also recognise the presence of God among them and not lose hope in the face of difficulties because He reigned as King and His Son promised to be with us till the end of time.

