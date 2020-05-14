Don't Stigmatize Covid-19 Patients — Ankwesu Chief

The Chief of Ankwesu, a town in the Akuapem South constituency in the Eastern Region Nana Enkuansah Amoah II has admonished Ghanaians not to stigmatize families and individuals suspected to have contracted the Covid-19 virus sometimes on the bases of rumours since stigmatization of this nature has negative tendencies not just for the individual but then community as well.

Nana Amoah II a retired educationist said it is even despicable that people who once lived with the virus but have now been certified as free of the virus are treated in certain quarters as outcasts. He said the debilitating effects of such actions are more than anyone can imagine.

Nana AmoahII gave this advice when he met opinion leaders of the community and presented them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) made up of 100 pieces of face masks,100 pieces of bottled sanitizers, 15 veronica buckets tissue papers, 100 pieces of bottled liquid soap among others worth over three thousand Ghana cedis to the Ankwesu community.

During the presentation the Greater Accra Regional Director of Environmental Health and sanitation who is also a native of the town Mr Sampson Asare Boadu used the opportunity to educate the people on the need to be conscious of their health at a period like this and ensure that they take in balanced diet to boost their immune system in the fight against covid-19.

On her part, the Queen Mother of Ankwesu Madam Agnes Edjo thanked Nana Amoah and the children for this worthy gesture and indicated to the community that having the PPE without using them is as good as not having them as such they should endeavour to use them for their own safety and the community at large.