Stop Impeding The Progress Of Projects---Ghana First Company Urges MMDAs

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana First Company Ltd. Mr. Frank Akuley has admonished various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to desist from drawing back the progress of some Ultra Modern Toilet Facilities being constructed by his company Ghana First in partnership with the MMDAs.

Interacting with the media in an interview at one of the project sites at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, the CEO, Mr. Frank Akuley explained that, the delay in the completion of the over 800 Ultramodern toilet facilities across the country is due to some delays by MMDAs to submit land title documents.

"The refusal of the MMDAs to submit Land Title Documents on the lands provided Contractors for the building of the modern toilet facilities despite signing the undertakings has delayed the company's arrangements to secure funding from the banks for the payment of Contractors," Mr. Akuley said.

It is alleged that the stalling of works on the over 800 ultramodern toilet facilities constructed nationwide is caused by the refusal of the partner MMDAs to submit Land Title Documents to Ghana First Co.Ltd for the onward acquisition of funds from the company's banks.

Mr. Akuley emphasized that his company Ghana First does not owe any Contractor any monies for the job done so far on these facilities.

He backed his claims with Clause 5 (IV) of the T&Cs of the contract agreement which states "That the Contractor agrees that the Contract is a Turn-Key Project and that the Contractor shall be paid only upon full completion and hand over of the entire project".