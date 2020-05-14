Covid-19: Ghanaians Adviced To Make Handwashing A Regular Practice

The producers of Shortbody Super Handwashing Machine, in Tarkwa, has urged the Ghanaian public to make handwashing part of the daily living practices, even in the aftermath of the deadly coronavirus disease, to enhance personal hygiene and healthy living.

They noted that by strictly observing and adopting this personal protective etiquette henceforth, will not only contribute to winning the fight against COVID-19 but also to a large extent, reduce the likelihood of the outbreak of any future disease resulting from poor hygiene.

The spokesperson of Shorbody Engineering and Mining Services, Kingsley Edmund Baidoo, speaking in an interview after the launch of the touchless and self-powered handwashing machine said that, the provision and the invention for use by schools, hospitals, and at public toilet facilities will significantly improve public health.

However, he reckoned that it will be only when there is a deliberate public commitment to make some of these mechanisms available and accessible that can help to make handwashing a critical aspect of living realizable.

Mr. Baidoo, who is also the Human Resources Manager of Shortbody Engineering and Mining Services, in Tarkwa, said the company found it expedient to put their expertise to use in producing something that can help scale up Ghana’s effort to stop and contain the spread of COVID-19.

He further indicated that plans are far advanced to also outdoor another mechanism that will make it convenient to flush away fecal matter, in homes and public places, without touching any button, all to enforce good hygiene.

Meanwhile, he said, other disabled friendly features of the Shortbody Super Handwashing Machine are being worked on and will be made public.

As part of their corporate responsibility to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, the company said some of the product will be donated to selected institutions in the Tarkwa Nsuem Municipality including hospitals, Police Service among others.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Mr. Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, commended the timely production of the Shortbody Super Handwashing Machine to support the efforts of the government to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

While urging the public to take the measures announced by the government seriously, he also appealed to them to shun stigmatizing people who are infected by disease, as it drawback effort to trace and find people with the disease.

He lamented the increasing disregard of these protocols leading to the rise of cases in the Municipality.

Against this backdrop, he reiterated the call by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the public to adhere strictly to the preventive protocols put in place by the government and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

In view of the rising number of cases in the Municipality, he also called on hotel operators in the Municipality to offer temporary accommodation to house and treat those who test positive to the virus.

A representative of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Mr. Joel Abakulya, also acknowledged that handwashing is relevant in the prevention of diseases.

In this regard, he stated that the features of the Shortbody Super Handwashing Machine make it efficient to use, and a commendable novelty.

The machine which is operated by foot provides users water and soap to thoroughly wash hands and also dispenses both paper tissue and hand sanitizer.

He noted that the reasons they are so particular about this, is that, this innovation is so profound. "This is something that you do not need your hand to touch the tap that someone has touched already because of fear of cross infection,”

“We all know crisis breeds innovation and a typical example is the Shortbody Super Handwashing Machine which has come to be added to the history of Ghana.”

Mr. Abakulya, also entreated the public to adhere to all the precautionary measures including wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands under running water with soap, and if possible, staying at home if one has nothing serious to do outside.