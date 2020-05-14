Do The Necessary To Allow Us Execute Our Projects---Contractors To MMDAs

Contractors working on the Ultramodern Toilet Facilities which have become known as Ghana First Modern Toilet Facilities across the country have lamented over the nonpayment of their locked-up funds and other monies due them for the construction of the projects.

In a news publication on www.peacefmonline.com, one of the project Contractors, Mr. Dominic Oppong Tawiah of the Brimley Company Ltd called on government's intervention in the impasse between Local Government MMDAs and the company overseeing the execution of these ultramodern toilet facilities, Ghana First Company Limited.

"On behalf of myself and other Contractors equally undertaking these projects, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the government to intervene in the impasse, as the situation has rendered our funds locked up in the projects," he said.

The various MMDAs who are in Public-Private Partnership with Ghana First have since explained that they do not owe any Contractor executing any of the over 800 ultramodern toilet facilities across Ghana.

Ghana First Co.Ltd., the private company supervising the execution of the projects, has also blamed the various MMDAs for being the cause of the stalling of these toilet facilities.

"The refusal of the MMDAs to submit Land Title Documents on the lands provided Contractors for the building of the modern toilet facilities despite signing the undertakings has delayed the company's arrangements to secure funding from the banks", Mr. Frank Akuley, CEO of Ghana First Co.Ltd. said.

The construction of the Ultramodern Toilet Facilities is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the Ministry of Local Government's MMDAs and Ghana First Company Limited for the construction of modern toilet facilities nationwide in deprived communities.

This exercise is part of the government's agenda of ending open defecation around the country in line with Sustainable Development Goals 6.