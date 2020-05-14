Prostitute Kills Man After Marathon Sex

The strong desire of a man to release his libido on a sex worker has resulted in his untimely death in Kumasi.

The victim, believed to be about 35 years old, was reportedly pushed from a storey building after a hot sexual bout. There are claims that the man, whose name is not yet known, refused to pay the sex worker, resulting in his death.

The incident is said to have happened inside a two storey hotel, near the Asafo Lorry Terminal.

A number of the prostitutes have been apprehended in connection with the case, and the body of the deceased has also been deposited in a morgue in Kumasi for autopsy.

According to reports, the man stormed the 'sex base' and negotiated with a sex worker to engage in a sexual bout.

The sex worker reportedly played her part in the deal by offering her body for the man to satisfy his libido, but confusion erupted after the sexual intercourse as the man refused to pay the sex worker for her service.

Other sex workers in the hotel joined their colleague to fight the man and in the process, they pushed him down through the window, leading to his death.

After committing the heinous crime, the sex workers fled the scene to escape arrest.

Meanwhile, a police source has said two of the sex workers have been nabbed and others are being pursued.

---Daily Guide