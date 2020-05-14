Covid-19: Limit Laughing, Speaking Without A Face Mask On — Health Minister

The health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has reiterated the government's called on Ghanaians to strictly obey the directive on face mask wearing.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu noted that it is only by adapting our way of life to this and all safety measures that the community spread of the virus can be halted.

“We cannot continue to hold large gatherings and breach social distancing protocols and think the virus will not spread. We have been told that we should limit speaking, laughing and singing especially when we are not in the mask," he stated.

He said with the current spike in infections being recorded by the country, the president will not be persuaded to soften the current preventive measures.

He said the ministry was in talks with stakeholders especially companies and organization to come up with guidelines that ensure their employees and customers are constantly protected.

he however noted that individuals who after these engagement are adamant in adapting to the measures will be handed over to the law enforcement agencies.

“If you go to prison for three months than that will be deferent enough,” he said.

---Daily Guide