We Don't Owe Any Contractor---Ghana First PRO Clarifies

Public Relations Officer of Ghana First Company Limited, a private company partnering government in the construction of over 800 Ultramodern Toilet Facilities nationwide has stated that, Ghana First Co.Ltd. does not owe any Contractor working on any of their toilet facilities.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM's Ekosiisen Show Host Osei Bonsu (OB), PRO of Ghana First, Mr. Kwame Owusu Bampoe indicated that, as far as the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of these ultramodern toilet facilities is concerned vis-à-vis the contract terms and agreements, Ghana First does not owe any Contractor except otherwise that, the Contractor in question has fully completed and handed over the entire project to Ghana First.

Mr. Bampoe further explained that, the project, as the terms and conditions clearly indicates is a Turn Key Project whose payment shall per contract agreement be made only upon full completion and handing over of the entire project.

A contract document tendered as evidence to his claim read, "That the Contractor agrees that the Contract is a Turn Key Project and that the Contractor shall be paid only upon full completion and hand over of the entire project".

He however blamed the delay in acquisition of funds for the execution of the project on the various MMDAs who are project partners, stating that, "the delays or refusal by MMDAs to submit Land Title Documents to Ghana First to enable us to secure funding from the banks for the payment of Contractors has become the biggest obstacle we are faced with".

"If these MMDAs can fast track the submission of the Land Title Documents to us, we, as a partner company shall equally make all necessary arrangements to secure funds from the banks for the payment of Contractors if need be to execute the projects not prejudice to the actual contract agreement which stipulates that the contract is a Turn-Key Project" he added.

Mr. Kwame Owusu Bampoe was however emphatic that, as far as the terms and conditions of the over 800 Public-Private Partnership Ultramodern Toilet Facilities are concerned, Ghana First Company Limited does not owe any Contractor because the project is a Turn-Key Project with the agreement that payments due each contractor is made 3 months after completion of works and certificate of completion upon recommendation by the project manager and approval by the Chief Executive Officer.