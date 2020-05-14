Health Facilities Receive Life-Saving Drugs From BCI

Listen to article

Peace and Love Hospitals (PHLs) in collaboration with the Breast Care International (BCI) has donated life-saving drugs to health facilities across Ghana in support of the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

The drugs were Ringers lactate, Water for injection, Oral Rehydration Salt, Needles, Dextrose saline and were supplied by Direct Relief in California in the USA, to assist the needy but poor patients in the country.

Health facilities that benefitted were Kwabre East Municipal Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw, Asiakwa Health Centre, Bayerebon Health Centre, Saltpond Ankaful Clinic and St. Patrick Hospital, Offinso.

Other facilities that benefitted from the 40 feet load container were Holy Family Hospital, Techiman, Apaah SDA Clinic, Bomso Clinic, St. Michael Hospital, Jachie Pramso, Bunkrugu Yunyoo District Hospital and Kokofu Government Hospital.

Presenting the drugs at the hospital premises at Oduom on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai said the drugs were meant to assist the health facilities to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to her, though the government is providing logistics like the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to combat the coronavirus, drugs such as oral rehydration, dextrose saline, and water injection among others are essential drugs that are critical in the dispensation of quality healthcare delivery.

“We are in difficult times as the country is battling the CONVID19 pandemic and these drugs will assist the facilities, alongside the PPEs supplied by the government. They are very crucial in the sense that these health facilities are the main point of call of all suspected coronavirus cases,” she explained.

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the President of BCI warned that “these drugs are not for sale, they were giving freely by Direct Relief, USA, and must also be given freely to the patients free of charge”

BCI and Direct Relief of USA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the goal of providing essential medicines from the USA provided to Ghana, purposely for needy but poor patients.

The recent donation is one of the series which started in 2011.

Francis Appiah