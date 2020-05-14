GASSLIP Presents Waste Containers To Assemblies In GAMA

In furtherance of improving on the sanitation situation in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation And Livelihoods Improvement Project (GASSLIP) under the auspices of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has presented thirty skips (Waste Containers) to the various Metropolitan, and Municipal Assemblies in the GAMA.

The Containers were presented to the Assemblies to support them in their waste collection and disposal towards the achievement of the Clean Accra Project.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah who presented the items said the presentation of the waste containers to the Assemblies has come at a very important time as we are almost in the rainy season.

She reiterated the vision of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to make Accra a very clean city and that the President will not tolerate delinquency with regards to sanitation issues.

Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah thanked the media for their great support in the cleanup exercises in Tema and Accra during the lockdown period.

She said as a result of the cleanup exercise, Accra and Tema have not experienced any flooding during the recent rainfall.

She asked the media not to hesitate to call on her at her office anytime they have some enquiries to do or input to make especially in the area of sanitation in the Metropolis for the development of the city.

She stated that all the Regional Ministers have been directed to undertake massive Clean up activities in their respective regions during the month to ensure cleanliness and promote good health.

Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah asked the media to intensify their public education with regards to dumping of refuse into drains and gutters especially during this time that we are into the rainy season.

She commended the media for their hard work and urged them to continue.

She also used the occasion to appeal to Ghanaians to strictly observe the hygiene protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Adentan Municipal Assembly who is also the Dean of the Chief Executives in GAMA Hon. D. A. Nii Noi Adamuah received the donation on behalf of the Chief Executives.

He thanked the Ministry through the GASSLIP for the kind donation.

He said the items would go a long way to support them in their waste management in the various Municipalities.

He assured the sector Minister that the items will be put to good use.

The total value of the Containers was 780,000Cedis, equivalent to 120,000 US Dollars.

They will be distributed to the Assemblies in the GAMA and placed at strategic locations within the city to enhance waste collection and transportation.

The containers were funded by the Government of Ghana and the African Development Bank.

GASSLIP is funded by the African Development Bank and it is one of the two Projects under the Ministry of Sanitation and water resources.