Ramadan: Anyaa Sowutuom NDC PC Distributes Food Items To Muslims

Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Parliamentary Candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom in the Greater Accra region, has distributed foodstuffs to Muslims in his constituency as part of measures to alleviate the hardship caused by the Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.

The donation according to him is also aimed at supporting Muslims in the Holy month of Ramadan by way of food provisions.

The food items includes; rice, canned tuna flakes, cooking oil, sachets of tomato paste, beans and other assorted food stuffs.

Distributing the foodstuffs in Awoshie and Sowutuom electoral areas on the first day of the event dubbed; “Sharing the Peace of Ramadan on Anyaa Sowutuom", Allotey appealed to residents to always be law abiding.

“The donation of the food items is to convey the much needed message of hope and assurance to you that the NDC is a party that cares about the welfare of citizens,” Allotey emphasized.

He called on Muslims throughout Ghana to use the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for peace and ask Allah to put an end to COVID-19 which is ravaging the whole world.

He advised, "ensure you wash your hands regularly, put on face or nose masks, observe physical distancing, and stay home if you do not have any essential activity in town".

One of the beneficiaries, Adizatu Mohammed, lauded Allotey for his relentless efforts at bringing succour to the less privileged and added that the foodstuffs "will keep me going".

She called on other politicians to emulate Allotey, saying: "The essence of leadership is to offer service".

Present were, Constituency executives: Chairman, Mr. Kwasi Arhin, Communications Officer, Mr. Mawuli Kpodo ,Deputy Communications Officer, Mr. Ralph Apetorgbor, Secretary, Mr. Edem Asamoah, Organiser, Mr. Abdul Karim and Youth Organiser, Mr. Vincent Yenbey.