Man Arrested Over Stolen Cattle

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime and breach of trust, Ibrahim Jabril pleaded not guilty. The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah has remanded Ibrahim into Police custody to reappear on June 1.

The court has ordered the arrest of Ibrahim Akakpo a butcher at Oyibi for failing to appear in court whilst three other accomplices whose names were given as Blackie, Ibrahim and Salifu are said to be at large.

Prosecuting, Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant is Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Alordey.

Inspector Ahiabor said during month of March this year the complainant transported 25 cattle from the Northern Region and handed them over to Jabril for safe keeping and rearing at Dodowa.

He said on March 6 this year, Jabril travelled to Winneba to visit his family and left animals in the care of Kwasi Basare who also sent the animals out for grazing for two days.

Prosecution said March 11, this year Jabril returned to Dodowa and the following day sent the animals out for grazing but never returned.

The prosecution said the complainant visited Dodowa and saw an empty Kraal with Jabril nowhere to be found, so a report was made to the Police.

The Prosecution said on March 14, this year Akpkpo was arrested at Oyibi and eight of the stolen animals retrieved from him.

The prosecution said on March 22, this year, Jabril was also arrested at Kasoa where he stated that he has given 10 animals to Akakpo and the rest to a butcher at Somanya market but the said butcher was at large.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that Jabril on March 12, this year conspired with his other accomplices and succeeded in selling the cattle.

He said Jabril and Akakpo admitted the offence upon interrogation.

---GNA