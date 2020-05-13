Fund Set Up To Support Murdered Nurse's Children

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has unveiled a Fund set up in memory of the nurse who was murdered by some unknown assailants, Ruth Ama Eshun, at Ayoum in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The 37-year-old nurse was allegedly gang-raped and killed by her violators on Monday, 3 February 2020.

The Fund, which is known as the Ruth Ama Eshun Memorial Educational Fund, was unveiled on the occasion of the celebration of International Day of Nurses on Tuesday, 12 May 2020.

The Fund was set up to cater for the education of the three children left behind by the deceased nurse.

Presenting the Fund award certificate on behalf of the GRNMA to the husband of the deceased, the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Felix Nyante, noted that the Fund will help enhance the education, training and life skills of the three children.

He further called on other organisations and philanthropists to also support the education fund.

President of the GRNMA, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, for her part, reiterated that the fund was set up to ensure that the education of the three children left behind by the deceased is not interrupted.

Until her death, Ms Eshun was a registered community health nurse at the Sewua Health Centre in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

