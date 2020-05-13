8 Killed In Car Crash On Accra-Kumasi Road

Listen to article

Eight persons have died in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway on Tuesday evening.

Three others who sustained varying degrees of injury, and are in critical condition, are on admission at the Engresi Government Hospital.

The accident occurred around 8:30 pm at Akyem Anyinasin where a Mercedes Sprinter vehicle from Accra heading toward Kumasi crashed into a fully loaded cargo truck with registration number AS 5280 – N, which had developed a fault and had parked in the middle of the road.

The cargo truck’s driver and a mechanic were under it fixing the fault.

The Sprinter driver and three other passengers out of eleven passengers on board, died on the spot while the driver of the truck, who was under the vehicle, also died.

The deceased persons have been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue.

---classfmonline