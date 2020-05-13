I'm The New Face Of Highlife — Patapaa Releases New Song Feat Akwaboah

The "One Corner" hitmaker has released his third single of the year.

The song features one of the Ghana's finest vocalist Akwaboah and upcoming musician, Gojit.

According to Patapaa his new titled "Adam Konkonsa" is meant to show his versatility as a musician and also show his prowess in highlife music.

"I love highlife music and I would prove critics wrong especially those who doubt my talent.

"I want to take highlife music to the next level that is why I considered myself as the new face and gradually we will revive highlife again,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Patapaa added that, he plans to do some big highlife features in the coming months and hopefully debut his second album later in the year.

Here is an audio slide of the new single: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GKi-N0ZzoM

---GNA