Covid-19: Africa's Cases Hit 69,578 By News Desk Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleAfrica's Coronavirus cases have reached 69,577 as at May 13. The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in a tweet said “… As of 13 May, 2020 pm East African Time) 53 @_AfricanUnion Member States Reporting 69_578 cases.” CDC also announced in the tweet that some 2,403 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded on the Continent. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has increased to 23,978. ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicAfrica
---Daily Guide