Covid-19: Africa's Cases Hit 69,578

Listen to article

Africa's Coronavirus cases have reached 69,577 as at May 13.

The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in a tweet said “… As of 13 May, 2020 pm East African Time) 53 @_AfricanUnion Member States Reporting 69_578 cases.”

CDC also announced in the tweet that some 2,403 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded on the Continent.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has increased to 23,978.

---Daily Guide