Ken's Admission On The Health Of Ghana's Economy Vindicates Mahama – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta’s admission to the health of Ghana’s economy vindicates former President John Dramani Mahama’s claim of a weak economy under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government exposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

The former President in one of his addresses via social media pointed out that the wobbling economy of the country has been put on ICU.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who did not take the criticism of the former President kindly defended the government for how well they have maintained the economy.

To add to his defense, Dr. Bawumia drew a comparison between covid-19 and dumsor under the NDC government suggesting that the Akufo-Addo government has done better.

Following Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s admission that it was impossible for the government to have continued the partial lockdown beyond three weeks because the economy could not shoulder the shocks, Sammy Gyamfi claims Dr. Bawumia has been exposed for peddling lies.

"Just yesterday, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta finally conceded that Ghana's economy could not withstand the partial lockdown beyond three weeks. This is factual, much as it is profound, and only belies Dr. Bawumia's claim of a robust economy. Indeed, when the foundations of your lies are weak, time will expose you, Dr. Bawumia”, the NDC Communications Officer said in a post on his Facebook wall.

