Raising Boys Right, The Onus Is On Us Today

According UN Women at unwomen.org "Violence against women is one of the most pervasive human rights violations in the world, rooted in gender inequality, discrimination, and harmful cultural and social norms. It is also increasingly recognized as a public health issue that adversely affects the health of women.

It is estimated that approximately 35 per cent of women worldwide have experienced intimate partner physical and/or sexual violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime (WHO, 2013). The prevalence and serious impacts of this violence make it one of the most significant issues to be addressed in our time.

Due to sustained efforts by the women’s movement, governments, and other stakeholders, the issue of violence against women is now positioned as a priority on global human rights, health, and development agendas. The elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls and of all harmful practices are now part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and included as specific targets 5.2 and 5.3 in the Sustainable Development Goals, providing a strong mandate for moving forward."

That is Brilliant, isn't it? The question now is, WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE BOY CHILD IN THIS GOAL THAT WE ARE CHASING?

The future is neither male nor female, it is simply HUMAN! And to create a balance we must give attention to the boy child also. It is not a battle of sexes.

From our homes, churches, mosques, schools and communities, Boys have no model on how to transition into Men but are expected to grow into responsible, well-behaved men. Afterall, a man is supposed to be stoic, strong and forbearing, right? Sigh!

There are many young boys who are marginalized, neglected, alienated and left behind. Such boys grow to be become irresponsible and perpetrators of various violence and crimes. That is why we have to do something for boys while they are young before it is too late.

There are significant numbers of dad-deprived boys. And it is these boys who are far more vulnerable to higher rates of suicide, mental illness, failure in every academic subject, especially reading and writing (the two biggest predictors of success), addiction to alcohol, drugs, video games and porn, lack of motivation, poverty, criminal behavior, unemployment, and problems in more than 50 other areas.

Also, boys who hurt, hurt us: more than 90% of the male prisoners, terrorism recruits are young males. (Warren Farell Ph.D., The Boy Crisis)

"If he is not able to say when he is scared or sad, then he might turn that into anger," Biddulph said.

It is always a risk with boys that they will turn other feelings into anger and we would not know what is really going on with them.

So sit down with him when he has calmed down and say, 'What was going on with you?'

Give him the opportunity to vent out his frustrations, anger or fear. It is said that a problem shared is half solved. Give him a listening ear even if you do not have a solution.

If he is not able to vent out his frustrations and anger, he grows and wants to vent and unleash his past and present struggles, frustrations, anger and even fear on the next available vulnerable person/people; in most cases, girls and women.

Today, the onus is on us to focus some of our attention on raising boys also right to help curb the menace of domestic violence, rape, robbery, etc., and thereby gradually eradicate violence against women and society at large.

Let us build boys right from today for a more responsible and resilient future.

'It is easier to BUILD strong Boys than to REPAIR broken Men!'

Helena Adutwumwaa

Founder, Concern for the Boy-Child Initiative Ghana

Ghana Cordinator, World Day of the Boy Child